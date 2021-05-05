Marion County Commission hears about volunteer emergency medical program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commissioners approved six position changes during Wednesday’s county commission meeting.

Left to right: Linda Longstreth, Randy Elliott and Ernie VanGilder

Mckenzie Howe was hired full-time with benefits, effective April 30. David Odell was hired as holding/transport officer full-time with benefits, effective April 20. Brittany Swinger was hired as holding/transport officer full-time with benefits, effective April 26. Marlee Angelucci was hired as administrative assistant full-time with benefits, effective April 26. Fred Young was moved to the maintenance department, and Christian Love was moved from the housekeeping department to the maintenance department.

Commissioners also heard from Dr. P.S. Martin about his EMS program he helped develop with WVU Medicine to assist with healthcare in Marion County.

“I’m very excited about that,” Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott said. “That’s life saving changes that’s being made by having a doctor go out on call in rural areas. I come from a rural area. Time means your health and your life. When you have to go 15, 16 miles to get to the hospital from where you live, where you’re from time means everything in the world and for him to assist the people at rescue squad and be able to assist and provide services like that, quality services from a doctor it’s very important.”

In the program, physicians go to the scenes of emergency situations and help with medical needs before patients are taken to the hospital.

Dr. P.S. Martin presenting to the Marion County Commission

Dr. Martin requested help from the commission to get another car for the program. Martin said they have all the equipment needed to expand their services, but no vehicle. County Commissioners said it’s something they will look into, because healthcare is important to the county.

“We want to help any way we can,” Elliott said. “We appreciate his efforts and what he’s done. Take in consideration he’s getting paid nothing for this, this is volunteer, imagine that. A volunteer out there as a doctor trying to help and make a difference in the rural areas. Yes, we can help and I’m sure he’ll get help from other areas too.”

David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health, also pledged to make a donation to the program during the meeting.