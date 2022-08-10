FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Commission honored an Army National Guard veteran at its meeting on Wednesday.

Toby Heaney received a proclamation for his service. The West Virginia native served from January 1997 to October 2021 in the Army National Guard. Most of that time was as an active-duty artilleryman.

Heaney is a graduate of Fairmont State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, the University of Charleston with a master’s in business administration, and West Virginia State University.

Toby Heaney receiving a proclamation from the Marion county Commission for his service (WBOY Image)

Now that he is a veteran, Heaney is a teaching assistant at WVU and serves as the District Commander of the Fairmont VFW.

“I’m able to retire at a really young age my body managed to (hold) up for many of that, so now it just feels nice to be able to now help out and serve my part,” Heaney said. “In the military, we always serve, and once you’re out, the service never stops.”

Heaney noted the traveling memorial wall that came to Marion County the previous weekend and said it’s nice to get recognition since a lot of those men didn’t get to come home.