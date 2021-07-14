Marion County Commission looks to bring in new businesses

FAIRMONT, W.Va., – Marion County Commission held a meeting to discuss bringing new opportunities to the county.

On Wednesday, the county commission mainly discussed the motion to make the Marion County Regional Development Authority its economic development lead for one year.

After a long discussion, two of the three commissioners chose to join forces with the MRDC and contribute $35,000 to the organization.

“We hope that they can bring some businesses here and in a years’ time if we see there’s been success and that we have some vacant places filled up and that we have jobs starting up here then we will continue it on,” explained President Commissioner Randy Elliot. “If not, we have the option to get out.”

Elliott said a big announcement the MRDC could make is bringing 40 to 50 jobs or a new housing development to the area.

Recently the City of Fairmont, the Marion County Commission and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce came together with their resources and talents to see how they could help the MRDC to work towards some economic development opportunities for Marion County.

The commission has requested a seat on the MRDC board as well as a Fairmont city council member so they can be hands with through this process.

“We need to put in a considerate effort on trying to get something here worthwhile to build up the economy in Marion County,” described Elliott.

The MRDC is an organization that helps with the development to bring jobs and opportunities to Marion County