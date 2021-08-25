Marion County commission presents check to Disability Action Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Commission held its biweekly meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting commissioners approved of $50,000 to go to the Disability Action Center. The center is in the process of moving to a new location. The DAC’s current location was flooded in June during heavy rainstorms. Executive Director Julie Sole has been leading the DAC’s efforts to move to higher ground.

Left to right: Randy Elliott, Julie Sole, Linda Longstreth, Ernie VanGilder

“Disability action center is very, very fortunate to have you as their leader,” Commissioner Randy Elliott said to Sole at the meeting. “You’ve been wonderful over the years and is so fortunate for the things you brought to the table have been incredible. You’re a tireless worker, and I know you work very, very hard for what you do and the success you have a lot because you’re behind it. We’re really happy to be a part of it, a small part of it, but a part of it to help you with your location.”

The center has previously secured $200,000 from Senators Robert Beach and Mike Caputo and has gained some funding through a GoFundMe.

Disability Action Center’s new location on Leonard Avenue

“Our sights are now set on the remodeling and renovations that are needed to make that home everything that our current location is and even more,” Sole said during the meeting. “We’ll have to add the kitchen and the family center banquet hall that this sight does not have right off the bat, and we also want to focus on outdoor recreation and the sports and things that special Olympics would need. So, we feel that there is room for growth there and room to really turn something that was really, really difficult and devastating for our organization into something that our families can be proud of, our organization can be proud of and honestly that our county can be proud of.”

An official opening date for the new Disability Actions Center facility has not been announced.