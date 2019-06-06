Marion County Commission signs memorandum of understanding with Colfax PSD

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commissioners and the Colfax public service district signed a Memorandum Of Understanding to eliminate the Colfax sewage treatment plant.

The new water connection will allow approximately 150 residents of the area to have their water run to the Kingmill Valley plant into the Fairmont plant.

“They’ve had problems for quite some time with a lot of the equipment they’ve had. It’s old. The actual plant itself has had issues and cracks in it and to repair it and fix it for the customers they have is not really the right thing to do. The right thing to do is to go ahead and pipe it into the facility that can handle it and that’s what they are going to do,” Randy Elliot.

The commission became the sponsor for $1.5M dollars for the project.