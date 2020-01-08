Marion County Commission submits order to relocate WVDOH Material Lab

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commission met for their first meeting of the new year on Wednesday.

They announced that they will be submitting an order to relocate the WV DOH Material Lab from Country Club Road, to a new location at the Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church.

President of Commission, Richard Garcia, said it just for the convenience of when people can meet up.

“Were having trouble getting the employees there,” said Garcia. “We have 74 precincts, and 300 some people we have to get there, together every time and its difficult to do. It also saves the tax payers money.”

Next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020.