Marion County Commission votes to approve annexation of properties to White Hall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commission held its bi-weekly meeting Wednesday, during which time it held a public hearing on the annexation of properties to the town of White Hall.

Since no one objected, the commission voted to approve the annexation.

Marion County Commission

The properties include a First Exchange Bank and a few homes.

White Hall town officials said this is the second of a few annexations they have planned to tidy up the town borders.

“Well, obvious, for obvious reasons you know, there’s property taxes that the town will get from that,” Cindy Stover, White Hall town coordinator, said. “But also, we have benefits to offer them. So, you know, we have police protection, we have snow removal, we have our, uh, great public works that can help out our citizens. So, everybody benefits from the annexation.”

White Hall town officials said their annexation committee is looking into a few different areas to annex in the future.