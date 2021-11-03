Marion County Commissioner honored as prominent speaker at South Fairmont Rotary Club meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The South Fairmont Rotary Club held its monthly distinguished speaker event. Marion County Commissioner President Randy Elliott was featured as this month’s speaker.

He spoke about his 17 years of being a county commissioner and went into detail about all the tasks commissioners have to complete while serving the county.

“As a county commission we have identified our issues and needs and our obstacles,” Elliott said in his speech to the crowd. “We have set goals and objectives… we have set priorities and timelines to accomplish the work and as a county commission I assure you we are determined, and confident, to get the job done for the citizens of Marion County.”

Commissioner Elliott said looking back on his years as a commissioner theirs a lot of things he’s proud of.

“I would say on the recreational wise and the quality of life wise it’s palatine park been a huge, huge success,” he said. “Also, I’m proud of balancing our budget for 17 consecutive years and providing raises for all of our employees of at least three percent for seventeen consecutive years.”

New members being accepted into the South Fairmont Rotary Club (WBOY Image)

“Well, we thought with the announcement of the riverfront development at palatine park it would be appropriate to have him this month and everyone was curious about that so the timing was right,” Nick Fantasia program director and president-elect of the South Fairmont Rotary club said about why they asked Elliott to be a speaker.

Also, during the meeting, the rotary club admitted four new members to its club. Gina Fantasia, Joey Garcia, Matt Smith and Crystal Yeagle.