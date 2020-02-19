Marion County commissioners discuss closing of FRMC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County commissioners spoke out about the closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center at Wednesday morning’s Marion County Commission meeting.

FRMC announced the closure on Tuesday, stating the hospital would close permanently, citing financial difficulties at the hospital. Multiple individuals and agencies have released statements on FRMC’s closure, which can be found here.

Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott (File)

Commissioner Randy Elliott said the county will work with all parties to make sure the healthcare needs of every Marion County resident are met. Elliott also spoke about the consequences the closing of the hospital could have on the community.

“It’s gonna mean some lives. It’s actually going to mean that people’s gonna lose their lives. We have to work together some way to get a hospital here in Marion County,” Elliott said.

Additionally, Elliott stated that everything is still on the table to find a solution.