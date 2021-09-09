Marion County Commissioners give proclamation to observe 20th anniversary of 9-11

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Commissioners honored those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The commissioners presented a proclamation at their meeting on Wednesday to David Tucker. Tucker is a retired service member and is active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The proclamation is in observance of the day in 2001 when over 2,700 people lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

Left to right: Ernie Vangilder, David Tucker and Randy Elliott

“Well, we never, ever want anything like this to ever happen again,” said Randy Elliott, Marion County commission President. “And history will repeat itself if you don’t look at history, and it’s important to remember what happened and how it happened so that we never have to experience anything this tragic again.”

Saturday will be the 20th anniversary of the attack.