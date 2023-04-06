FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The memorial services have been announced for Roy Michael, a beloved North Marion High School football coach who passed away on Monday.

Known as “Coach” or “Punk,” Michael was a coach at Mannington and North Marion for 33 years, and the football field and stadium at North Marion High School are named after him—Coach Roy Michael Field in Woodcutters Stadium.

He was inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and is known as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Fairmont State history.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Coach Roy Michael and mourn with you in the loss of a legacy,” said North Marion High School in a Facebook post on Thursday. “An educator, coach, veteran, and friend to so many. His impact is immeasurable and his memory will live on forever in Husky Country. Once a Husky, always a Husky. ”

“ #pullthesled for a legend and Hall of Fame Coach, whose work will live on,” said Marion County Schools in a post.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the Michael Family on the passing of legendary Coach Roy Michael. His impact on the game of football, wrestling, students, athletes and community at Mannington High School / North Marion High School were exemplary. He was a true leader and mentor among all he came in contact with,” said the FSHS Football Boosters. “He will be missed…”

Visitation will be held at Masters Funeral Home, 209 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582 on Tuesday, April 11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life ceremony beginning at 7 p.m., according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Roy Michael may be directed to support general cancer research at the John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 49143, Baltimore, MD 21297-9143, or at hopkinscancer.org.