Marion County continues search for new superintendent

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County is continuing its search for a new superintendent.

Five candidates are running for the position. So far, each candidate filled out an application and has gone through an interview process with the board of education members.

Board members said their decisions are made based on the candidate’s educational background, experience, accomplishments and more.

“We’re looking for a seasoned person,” Mary Jo Thomas, Marion County Board president said. “Someone that is a dedicated educator, that is a person of integrity, is a person of vision, knowledgeable, good communicator. (Someone who is) looking forward to taking Marion County to even greater heights.”

The board anticipates that they will cast their final votes Monday, June 7 during their meeting at East Fairmont High School.