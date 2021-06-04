Marion County continues search for new superintendent

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County is continuing its search for a new superintendent. 

Five candidates are running for the position. So far, each candidate filled out an application and has gone through an interview process with the board of education members.  

Board members said their decisions are made based on the candidate’s educational background, experience, accomplishments and more.  

“We’re looking for a seasoned person,” Mary Jo Thomas, Marion County Board president said. “Someone that is a dedicated educator, that is a person of integrity, is a person of vision, knowledgeable, good communicator. (Someone who is) looking forward to taking Marion County to even greater heights.” 

The board anticipates that they will cast their final votes Monday, June 7 during their meeting at East Fairmont High School. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories