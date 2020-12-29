Marion County CVB releases two new history pamphlets

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau released two new history pamphlets for tourists to look through, learn, and enjoy.

One of the new pamphlets highlights the seven spots in Marion county that played a part in the Civil War. The other showcases the importance to all the components that make Marion County what it is today. Some examples are, the coal, rail roads, trails, parks, river, and more.

The main goal of the Marion County CVB is to get the word out there about the unique history behind every place within county lines. These pamphlets are a way to build off of that mission, and are easily accessible for those who can’t physically come to West Virginia.

“It just gives people one location where they can find all of this information. Hopefully, we touch on enough things that they are interested to learn more,” said Leisha Elliot, Executive Director of Marion County CVB. “People are wanting to know, and kind of explore their roots and their ancestry. There’s always something news to learn, and we will hear that from people say, ‘oh, I didn’t know that.’ So, we’re really glad were able to showcase that.”

You can access the online version of the two new history pamphlets on the Marion County CVB website here. It will also be releasing a new visitors guide for 2021 on March 1 of the new year.