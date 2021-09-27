Marion County Dancing with the Stars 2021 event postponed

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The 2021 Marion County Dancing with the Stars event has been postponed.

The event was originally set for Oct. 23 but is now pushed back to late January or early February 2022.

(WBOY image)

Organizers of the event decided to postpone for health and safety reasons. The event raises money for the Tygart Valley United Way and Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

The dancers in the event all voted unanimously to push the event back rather than canceling or pursuing other options.

“They don’t want to miss the actual in-person event, and it’s such a big community-wide event that they want to be a part of it. They’ve worked too hard to not be a part of a live-in person event,” said Tina Shaw, President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. “We just appreciate everyone working with us as we muddle through these very unusual times, and because we weren’t able to have it at all last year, we were determined to have a 2021 dancing with the stars.”

2021 Marion County Dancing with the Stars dancers (WBOY image)

The 2021 Marion County dancing with the stars will be held in late January or early February 2022. The 2022 Marion County dancing with the stars will happen in October 2022.