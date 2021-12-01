Marion County Del. Joey Garcia seeks re-election to new 76th district

Marion County Delegate Joey Garcia is seeking re-election to the new 76th district. (WBOY image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Del. Joey Garcia, D–Marion County, announced on Wednesday that he is seeking re-election to the newly-formed 76th delegate district.

Marion County Delegate Joey Garcia is seeking re-election to the new 76th district. (Courtesy: West Virginia Legislature)

Garcia made the announcement at the Bellview Colasessano’s.

The 76th district was created through the West Virginia Legislature’s redistricting process, which created 100 single-member districts. The 76th district encompasses Barrackville, Baxter, Fairview, Farmington, Grant Town, and Rivesville in Marion County.

“It’s a lot easier to go to different places, to travel, to make sure you’re in the district more often. Right now, I mean, I love it, but you’re going from one end to the other trying to make so many events. I think there is a lot of good from that,” Garcia said.

Currently, Garcia represents the 50th district, which was broken up by redistricting. Before the redistricting, Marion County was a three-member district.

