Marion County Discovery Center is once again looking for a new building

Fairmont W.Va. – A local Discovery Center is once again searching for a place to move.

The Marion County Discover Center had previously been negotiating with the Life United Methodist Church to become the center but recently decided against it.

The building has been empty for a while now and was working on a contract with the center for six months before they decided to move forward with other location options.

“I wish great success for the Marion County Discovery Center, and I hope they achieve their dream of being a great resource for the children of our community,” Pastor Larry Buckland of Life United Methodist Church said.

The Discovery center works with a program called education matters to feature different subjects to get kids and parents excited about education. They have classes with science, engineering, technology, arts, and math experts to host fun and educational events with the community.

But before they can get more funding to grow — they need to move into a space.

“Even to get grants, there’s a grant from the state of West Virginia, but you have to be in a building and doing these services before they can support you,” Frank Jarman, Chair of the Marion County Discovery Center. “So it’s kind of like you need the egg — no, you need the chicken before you can get the egg, and to get the chicken, we need finances.”

The Center is now looking at the old BB&T building on Fairmont Avenue and the Veteran Square Building on Adams Street.

Until the Center finds a building large enough for them, they say they will be taking advantage of their online presence and hosting virtual events and pop-up classes.