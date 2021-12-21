Marion County drivers surprised with gift cards after being pulled over

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department took 20 unsuspecting motorists off the streets on Tuesday, but not to issue them citations.

Sheriff’s deputies teamed up with Loan Depot employees Tuesday morning to pull over drivers and then surprise them with $50 Walmart gift cards. Two teams split up into two deputy cruisers delivering their holiday cheer to areas throughout the county including Rivesville, Fairmont and Farmington.

Most motorists were happy to get the surprise early Christmas gift but were a little confused about why they were getting pulled over by deputy cruisers.

“Thank you so much. I was so scared; I was like oh my god, what did I do? I’m still shaking though,” said one surprised motorist.

After getting the surprise, a Marion County resident explained that they were on their way to a funeral and thought they were having more bad luck. “This is good luck,” they said when they realized quite the opposite. “Thank you, Merry Christmas to all of you. Thank you, God bless you.”

“You know how times are now,” said Marion County resident David Brewer. “It’s good to have some holiday cheer around especially when you see lights behind. You don’t always think that is too cheerful when the cops pull you over, but I appreciate this.”

Ray Logue Loan Depot Branch Manager said, “It’s a really good way I feel, to give back to the community, and I think that giving people a gift card and spreading some Christmas joy is just the right thing to do at this time of year.”

This is the first year Loan Depot has organized an event like this, and Logue said he hopes they can make it an annual tradition surprising motorists in different counties each year.