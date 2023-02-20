FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County elementary school will be closed on Tuesday due to “water issues and testing.”

The closure will impact East Dale Elementary School and its Meadowdale kindergarten program, according to the Marion County Schools Superintendent. The nature of the “water issues” was not specified.

The City of Fairmont did send an alert Monday saying that its water department repaired a main water line affecting Ross Street and the surrounding area and that customers with low water pressure, a loss of water, or discoloration of water, must boil their water before using it.

The school is on Ross Street.

The alert from the City of Fairmont noted that if the boil water advisory is lifted on Tuesday, customers will know after 4 p.m.

Staff will still report that day, according to the school district’s website.