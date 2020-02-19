Marion County EMS responds to news of Fairmont Regional Medical Center closing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The news of Fairmont Regional Medical Center closing has made Marion County EMS to start plan on the next step. This closure will make transportation of patients to a hospital 30-45 minutes longer. Legally, they have to drive them to the closest emergency room by the mile. Those would United Hospital Center, Ruby Memorial Hospital or Mon Health.

Representative of Marion County EMS Michael Angelucci said this is will be detrimental to most patients’ lives, especially in an emergency.

“Patients that are suffering life-threatening illnesses, or cardiac arrest, where our crews are preforming CPR, imagine tacking on 30, 45 minutes to the next-closest facility, because Fairmont is closed,” said Angelucci. “That’s the difference between life and death, and that’s what’s so frustrating to me, to see that Alecto has put money over the healthcare of our citizens.”

This issue of closure involving Alecto, the company that owns FRMC, has now affected two different hospitals in West Virginia alone. Delegates Mike Caputo, Linda Longstreth, and Michael Angelucci said enough is enough, and sent a letter to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Wednesday to open an investigation into Alecto.

“We’ve seen a pattern from Alecto. They’re coming in, they’re buying rural hospitals, they’re taking the profits, running them into the ground, then leaving us high and dry. That’s what they did at East Ohio Regional, that’s what they did at Ohio Valley Medical Center, and now that’s what they’ve done at Fairmont Regional,” said Angelucci. “Now we think it’s time that the attorney general takes a look into their business practices, because what they’re doing is jeopardizing the healthcare of the people in the state of West Virginia.”

Delegates and officials continue to fight for the hospital, they said they have not thrown in the towel yet. Angelucci mentioned when Ohio Valley Medical Center closed, it was also given a 60-day notice, and one random day in that time period, the emergency squad was told it only had until midnight that day. Angelucci and Marion County EMS are starting to prepare themselves for what may happen, at any given time.

“I’ve been involved in EMS for 20 years, and I never thought I would see the day that we would be dealing with this type of situation. It’s shameful to see what Alecto has done to our community,” Angelucci said. “Our organization has been around since 1972, and I’m going to ensure, that we are going to continue to provide quality care to the people of Marion County. That’s what they deserve, that’s what they expect and that’s what they’re certainly going to get.”

Marion County EMS will stay on top of everything as things continue to unfold. All the delegates and all EMS members said the health of their community will remain their first priority.