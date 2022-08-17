WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County family celebrated 50 years of being a “good neighbor”, and always being there for the community.

State Farm agents Rick Bailey and sister Cari Bailey hosted an anniversary party Wednesday afternoon at their offices in White Hall. The siblings took over the insurance business from their father when he retired in 2014. Their Dad began selling insurance in 1972 with an office in Fairmont before moving to White Hall.

The family has nearly 70 years of insurance selling experience among the three of them. Rick said his family has always enjoyed being in a business that helps other people.

“That was part of the reason we all came to work at State Farm is to help our county and be part of the community here, and I think that that is what makes it special. We kind of have a tagline, just another reason why your neighbors are insured here, is because we’ve been here for fifty years. People know us, know our name and know that the Baileys are going to take care of them as well as State Farm.”

State Farm Insurance was founded in 1922 and is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

