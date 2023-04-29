MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — With summer vacation on the minds of many, Marion County is making sure that its students know the importance of reading before school lets out for the summer.

The Marion County Board of Education held their Family Literacy Fair, Student Art Exhibit and Multicultural Fair on Saturday at the Old Armory in Marion County. People in attendance were able to enjoy information tables, family activities, a Scholastic Book Fair and much more.

Dr. Donna Heston, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said, “it’s important for us to hold events like this because we not only have an opportunity to engage with our families, but we also are stressing the value of what we do as a school system and the value of reading and how we can interweave reading in with a number of activities that we do.”

Event officials said that the event was put on to promote the love of reading and the love of fine art in Marion County and they hope that events like this encourage children to pick up a book and read.

“We have found through research and looking at our data that a lot of students in today’s world are on social media, playing games, remote games and we would like to have children with books in their hands,” Gina DeLorenzo, curriculum and instruction coordinator, said.