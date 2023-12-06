FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lenhart family in Fairmont is hosting a light show at their home this holiday season to benefit CASA of Marion County.

CASA officials said every year the Lenhart’s put lights on their house—located at 1209 Morgantown Ave—to get the community in the holiday spirit.

Every year, the family adds to the light show with new props and songs. This year, the family added a hypercube which has over 1,100 lights on the display and has a bow on it to make it look like a present.

“So, Sunday evening we’re gonna be out here with the Grinch and with Santa Claus. We’re passing out hot chocolate to anybody that comes by. We’re able to talk to them about CASA and what our program does just create some public awareness,” said Amber Fancher, the Advocate Supervisor for CASA of Marion County. “So many people give and do things throughout the year and so it’s nice to be able to see faces and then give back to them with all the events going on Sunday night here.”

Fancher said that the Lenhart family has done this fundraiser for several years and that they are thankful to the family for the money that has been raised from people just coming out and enjoying the lights and their generosity.

CASA will be serving hot chocolate to those in attendance at the light show on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“Well, we know, we’ve been friends with Amber for a long, long time and my daughter-in-law was also friends with another lady that works at Casa and it, I don’t know I just felt like that was the right charity we wanted to give to charity, and that was what we chose,” said Chuck Lenhart, the homeowner of the light display. “I just love to watch people watch the show I stay in and look out and watch people watch it because it just really brings me joy. It’s a lot of fun just to see people enjoy it and bring joy to people.”

Officials with CASA of Marion County said the donated funds go directly to help kids with material needs like bedclothes, Christmas gifts, back-to-school supplies and any other needs a child may face in foster care. They also expressed that CASA is always in need of volunteers.

The Lenhart’s light show—which features approximately 9,900 lights—happens on a loop every night from 5 p.m. until 10. p.m. and will be lit until the end of the year.