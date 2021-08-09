Marion County Family Resource Network announces assistant director

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network (MCFRN) welcomed a new staff member on Monday.

MCFRN announced Sherry Kinder as their new assistant director. Kinder said she loves the work that the family resource network does. She hopes her organization “Reset” will be able to provide assistance to the MCFRN and vice versa.

Reset is a nonprofit organization in Fairmont that provides safe after-school programs for kids. Kinder plans to work with both organizations to set up a youth gambling prevention program, a substance abuse prevention program and more.

“There are needs that go unidentified and they don’t get any attention until it becomes a problem,” Kinder said. “Well, we can nip some of that in the butt for individual students but we are also growing community leaders and people, young people that see the value and love Fairmont and will stay because we’ve provided the things that will meet their needs.”

Kinder said children are the main building blocks that keep the community growing and getting better. She’s excited to help the Marion County Family Resource Network continue its growth.