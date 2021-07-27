Marion County Family Resource Network collecting supplies for backpack giveaway

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two organizations are teaming up to get kids ready for the school year.

Marion County Starts Smart and the Marion County Family Resource Network are hosting a backpack giveaway. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies like pencils, pens, markers, paper and more.

Some supplies are donated for the backpacks, the rest of what is needed is funded by United Way and Bakhita Kids.

They are looking to fill 500 backpacks to give out to kids in the Rivesville, Fairview, Mannington and Monongah areas.

“When a family of four has to think about rent or paying the house payment, utilities, gas and then, ‘how am I going to buy this stuff that kids need for school’, this is a great way to relive the tension in the family and meet the need of the child,” Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network said. “A child well prepared to go to school is a successful child. When they have to worry about ‘where are my pencils coming from, how am I going to get more paper,’ it’s just one more stress on the family that we want to relive.”

School supplies

Backpacks will be given out to kids who have preregistered with the Marion County Family Resource Network on August 14.