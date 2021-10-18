Marion County Family Resource Network holds ornament fundraiser to give toys to kids in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network is participating in a fundraiser to give toys to kids in need this holiday season.

Marion County Family Resource Network

The 2021 “Marion County Christmas Toy Shop” uses community donated funds to provide toys and books to children. The Marion County Family Resource Network is one of several organizations asking for donations.

If a community member donates $5 to the toy drive, they will receive a Christmas tree ornament that was designed by one of the networks employees.

Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, said people can hang the ornament up and remember they helped a child have a good Christmas.

“Parents are always thankful and grateful for the opportunity,” Jarman said. “If a parent can afford to purchase their child’s own toys and they know what they want and they can afford that, they’re not going to take advantage of this program. This will be for people that really need presents for their kids on Christmas.”

In 2020, the toy drive helped 775 kids have a good Christmas and organizers are looking to beat that number this year. Jarman said last year the family resource network raised around $2,500 for the event.

Parents can register to get toys through their school system and all forms must be turned in by Nov. 12. Toys will be able to be picked up on Nov. 27 at the Marion County Election Center.

Anyone interested in donating and picking up an ornament can go to the Marion County Family Resource Network office at 305 Washington Street, Fairmont WV.