Marion County Family Resource Network receives $10,000 grant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) was nominated by United Security Agency to receive a grant from the Westfield Legacy of Caring program.

At Westfield, it’s more than writing insurance policies, it’s about going above and beyond with helping people and families grow.

Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, like United Security Agency, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The program invests in communities and helps impact disaster recovery, family stability or safety.

Sales representative Max Cadorette heard they were helping a local organization with a grant, and he knew right away who checked all the boxes, and needed the extra assistance through this difficult time.

“If this is an essence, where we can help, by all means. I feel privileged the insurance industry was able to step up, and say we really want to help organizations even before covid came,” said Cadorette. “They were just looking to help organizations from the family stability stand point, and I’m just glad all the dots connected and we were able to make this happen.”

COVID-19 has hindered several opportunities for donations, and fundraising that non-profits like the FRN rely on alone for income. Marion County FRN annual income is $110,000 and that is to just get by. The amount of resources they set up for the community wouldn’t be able to continue to exist without grants such as this one.

“We are so grateful for this generous support of Marion County Family Resource Network,” said Executive Director Frank Jarman. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on children and families in Marion County. It will help us keep our lights on, and doors open and will allow us to continue to provide the support and hope needed to be successful in this community.”

This year, the Westfield Insurance Foundation donated more than a half million dollars to neighborhoods across the country.

Jarman said, this money will help fill a gap they had in their funding, and they cannot put into words what that kind of generosity means to a non-profit organization.