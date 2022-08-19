FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) has been helping students and families for years by relieving the cost and stress associated with going back to school.

This year is no different, with the FRN holding its annual backpack giveaway in Fairmont.

More than 300 backpacks will be given away to Fairmont students, and a grand total of 600 backpacks going to Marion County.

Each backpack is filled with notebooks, pencils, pens, calculators and highlighters. Every backpack is customized by grade level.

“We distribute them by grade levels, so we put a few together based on what supplies you might need. Pre-K to about first grade they use bigger crayons, fewer pens, more colored pencils, but when you get to the highschoolers you need like calculators, scissors, you need pens and bigger things,” said Community Outreach Specialist Victoria Gaston. “so, by doing that we made sure that not only everyone got supplies but those grade levels got the appropriate supplies that they will need.”

FRN employee helping pick a backpack out for a student. (WBOY Image)

Parent getting backpack at the Fairmont main office location. (WBOY Image)

Getting a backpack for school. (WBOY Image)

backpacks for giveaway. (WBOY Image)

more backpacks for giveaway. (WBOY Image)

outdoor sign at the main FRN office in Fairmont. (WBOY Image)

even more backpacks for giveaway. (WBOY Image)

If you missed today’s backpack giveaway event in Fairmont, the FRN will be holding another one tomorrow at the Marion County main office on 305 Washington St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for only Fairmont and Rivesville schools.

On Aug. 20, 2022, the Mannington Library located at 109 Clarksburg St., will be holding its backpack giveaway from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for only the following schools:

Barrackville Elementary School

Barrackville Middle School

Blackshere Elementary School

Mannington Middle School

North Marion High School

Additionally, On Aug. 20, 2022, Farmington Fire Hall located at Railroad Street, will be holding its backpack giveaway from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. for only the following schools:

Monongah Elementary School

Monongah Middle School

All students and parents must attend their assigned pickup location in order to get their backpacks. To get a backpack you must have pre-registered for the backpack giveaway.

“On behalf of everyone here at the Marion County Family Resource Network we’re really grateful for everyone in our community and everyone who helped us package our backpacks, distribute our backpacks, and a special thank you to everyone who signed up and who is making this project a really big success for us,” Gaston said.

Contact information for the MCFRN. (WBOY Image)

To find out more information about this event or the FRN, click here.