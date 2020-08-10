Marion county FRN showing support for local nonprofits

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The global pandemic has caused many problems with fundraising events, which has had a large backlash on many nonprofits across the country.

The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) is showing its support to local organizations by putting them in the spotlight.

The mission and goal of FRN’s everywhere is to provide the community, or point residents in the right direction, of the proper resources to help make life easier.

One way it is trying to show support to these nonprofits is by hosting them on a Facebook live event, so that they can have a chance to interact with the community, and answer any questions they may have about the organization.

On Wednesday, August 12, at noon, Connecting Link Inc. in Marion county will be featured on the Facebook live Q&A. To tune in and ask questions, check out the Marion County FRN’s Facebook page.