Marion County FRN to help Santa Claus deliver letters to children this holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) is working with Santa Claus for the 2020 holiday season to ensure every child in Marion county knows they are on the nice list.

During the holidays, the FRN’s mission is to create positive memories for every family, despite all the challenges they face throughout the year. On top of this year with COVID-19, the FRN knows about 30% of Marion County residents face drug addiction, poverty, abuse, and other challenges every other day of the year.

Since the FRN was unable to host its annual breakfast with Santa because of the pandemic, they are working virtually (of course) with the North Pole to collect addresses of all the good boys and girls in the county so that Santa can wish them a “Happy Holiday” from a distance.

“It feels like everybody is so separated, and so distracted by COVID-19, we thought it would be nice to give people an opportunity to smile,” said Executive Director of the Marion County FRN, Frank Jarman. “Just to have a little break from all the tension, and trying to figure out how their kids are going to be educated, how they are going to feed their family. This is something we can do that will hopefully feed their souls and maybe give them a smile for a while.”

Letters from Santa are available for any child of any age. All families have to contact the FRN in any of the three ways below, tell them a little bit about their child and include a return address.

Phone: (304)-366-4445

Email: marioncountyfrn@gmail.com

By mail: 305 Washington Street, Fairmont W.Va., 26554