FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Marion County has two new restaurants and a convenience store all located under the same roof.

Little General-Arby’s-Teriyaki Madness held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony this morning in Fairmont.

The chain store began selling gasoline and convenience items in West Virginia in 1975. It now has 112 convenience stores in West Virginia and Ohio with 84 restaurants attached to them.

Little General President, Greg Darby, said the Teriyaki Madness restaurant is the first in the state and his company plans on building many more in the future.

“We have franchises for Arby’s, Taco Bell, Burger King, Duncan Donuts, Subway, Godfathers Pizza and now Teriyaki Madness. I think we’re happy to be in Marion County and build a new store,” Darby said.

Little General’s newest store is located at 190 East Grafton Road just off of Interstate 79 in Fairmont.