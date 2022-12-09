FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A century-old Marion County business and a local church have teamed up bringing warmth to those in need during the holiday season.

W.S. Thomas Transfer and the Boothsville Baptist Church stuffed more than a thousand boxes with winter apparel, including coats, socks, gloves, hats and scarfs.

The boxes were distributed to several different agencies, including the Union Rescue Mission in Fairmont, the Taylor County Family Resource Network and the Mustard Seed. The last boxes filled with donated winter clothing were delivered to the Clarksburg Mission Friday afternoon.

Major contributors such as Gabriel Brothers, N-D Paper and W.S. Thomas employees helped make this the most successful winter apparel drive in company history, according to Operations Manager George Abel.

“We care about our employees first of all, and we care about people, and we want to help the people of Marion County. As we mentioned earlier we’ve been a part of the county for over a hundred years and we want to give back to the people of Marion County who support us,” Abel said.

If you or your family is in need of winter apparel, you can contact one of the agencies who received boxes on Friday: