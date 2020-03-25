Marion County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County Health Department sent out a press release Wednesday morning confirming that a resident of Marion County had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Lloyd White, the administrator of the Marion County Health Department, the patient is an 88-year-old woman who was tested two days ago at UHC, where the patient is currently being treated.

In the release, White said, “We knew it was a matter of time before we would have a positive case,” in relation to the news of the positive result.

White assumes there will be more positive cases in the next few days due to UHC having a backlog of tests which is causing results to take longer to receive.

The health department is investigating into how the woman contracted the virus, but White did mention that other than testing positive for coronavirus, she has other health issues.