Marion County Health Department continues free COVID-19 testing

MONONGAH, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department held another day of free COVID-19 testing on Friday.

The mobile testing unit set up its clinic in Monongah on Friday, after testing 75 people in Manington on Tuesday and 93 people in White Hall on Wednesday. All of the results from Tuesday and Wednesday’s tests came back negative.

An additional 50 tests were collected Thursday in Rivesville and more than 50 were collected throughout the day on Friday in Monongah. Results from Thursday’s and Friday’s testing should be back early next week.

The mobile testing unit will offer its last day of free testing on Monday in Grant Town from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Those who would wish to get tested only need to show up to the testing site with a valid ID and telephone number.