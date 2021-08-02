Marion County Health Department encourages vaccines while seeing uptick in cases

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – While the Delta variant continues to spread, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in West Virginia. Marion County had a total of 4,784 cases reported as of Monday, according to the DHHR website.

With a steady uptick in confirmed cases in the county, the Marion County Health Department is back on alert. Administrator Lloyd White said most of the cases are happening to unvaccinated individuals. He added that few cases are what they call “breakthrough” cases, where vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus.

“It’s going to happen, no vaccine is 100% effective,” White said. “It’s kind of like the flu vaccine. We tell you that even if you get the flu, after having gotten the flu vaccine, the symptoms will be less severe. We think the same thing applies to the COVID-19. If you get COVID-19 after having the vaccination, the severity of the case should be real less, you probably won’t end up in the hospital, you probably won’t end up on a vent and I think certainly you can avoid death by getting the vaccine.”

Marion County Health Department

White said the Delta variant is still of major concern to the health department, but all indications said that the vaccines are effective against the variant.

“The only way for us to ever get out of the pandemic is the vaccines,” White said. “So, my concern moving forward is if we choose not to get the vaccine and that changes or mutates again is it a possibility that we will have a variant that doesn’t respond to the vaccine? And I think we will. And so, the best way for us to prevent that is make sure we get the vaccines today.”

White also said over the last week there has been an increase in individuals coming in to get tested for the virus but not an increase in individuals coming to get the vaccine.

“I would hate to think that we go to the funeral of a loved one and then we ask ourselves the question, should I have encouraged them to get the vaccine?” White said.

The Marion County Health Department is still offering covid testing and vaccines.