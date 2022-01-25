Marion County Health Department expanding COVID-19 vaccines, testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department has expanded its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics to five days a week.

The clinic will now be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., offering first, second and booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and PCR COVID-19 testing.

Health department officials are hoping the expansion will help boost vaccination rates and make access to vaccines and testing easier.

Marion County Health Department expands vaccination and testing clinics. (WBOY Image)

“Our goal is to remove all restrictions, so there’s no reason why people won’t get tested, and no reason why they won’t get the vaccine. So, again, our goal is to make it as easy as possible for anyone that wants both,” said Lloyd White, Director of the Marion County Health Department.

The services will be offered at two locations in the county, both of which are in Fairmont: the Marion County Health Department on 300 2nd St., and at 1343 Locust Ave., just below Fairmont General Hospital.