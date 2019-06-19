Marion County Health Department give Fairview water testing updates, following boil water advisory

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – Marion County Health Department officials met with Marion County Commission during the commission meeting Wednesday morning to give a public testing update on the Fairview boil water advisory that was lifted on June 7.

“Once we have some positive contaminated samples we’re not going to release the boil water notice, until such time when we have all samples coming back free of contamination and with no indication of total choleric form. All the samples taken since I think May 30 have all came back good,” said Lloyd White, director of the Marion County Health Department.

White confirmed the short term solutions that allowed the advisory to be lifted included increase water flushing, sampling, as well as doubling the amount of disinfection to the water leaving the plant.

“We immediately put some short term solutions in effect and we are doing some increased flushing, we are doing some increased sampling and we actually are doubling the amount of disinfection of the water leaving the plant. So, those are short term interventions that appeared to be effective in terms of the water quality now coming back free of contamination,” White said.

While the Fairview boil water advisory has been lifted, some residents are still concerned after seeing tinted water that runs through their sinks and other appliances in their house. White told 12 News that although the water may be off-colored, it is still safe to use based on consistent testings showing clean water.

“Discoloration is not a health a hazard, it usually is a by-product of the additional chemicals that we add to remove the manganese, to remove the iron, so sometimes when you add additional chemicals it does have an additional reaction, but from a public health perspective we don’t consider that a contaminated supply, “

White said the health depart will continue to monitor and continue all tests, as well as look further into a long term solution to consistent clean water for Fairview.

” When you look at E-Coli and how it’s gotten in the water system, typically its operator error – maybe using contaminated bottles or there is a cross connection somewhere in the system and then the fourth one would be ineffective or inappropriate amounts of disinfection at far points of the distribution system. So, we’ve eliminated any kind of operator error or contaminated bottles just because we use different people and we use different bottles. So then there’s a possible question of is there a cross connection somewhere that we are not aware of? We do have some plans to do some additional testing that should isolate that moving forward,” White said.