Marion County Health Department holds free drive-through COVID-19 testing

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- The Marion County Health Department offered free COVID-19 testing on Friday at East Fairmont Middle School.

This was one of several drive through testing events hosted by the health department. No symptoms are necessary to be tested and all that is required is a form of identification.

Anyone of any age can be tested and does not need to get out of their vehicle for the process. These drive through testing sites are designed to give access to those who may not otherwise be able to be screened for the virus.

“There are people that have COVID-19 that don’t have any symptoms and they may not even think to get tested, so this way we’re catching those people as well,” said nursing director Sandy Hassenpflug.

Results for anyone tested will be available through the LabCorp app within a few days of screening.