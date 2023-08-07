FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Health Department is aiming to make health more accessible for students of the county by offering vaccines needed for students heading back to public school.

Currently, the mobile clinic is only offering the shots required for students going into the 7th and 12th grades.

12 News spoke with David Whittaker, Administrator of the Marion County Health Department, on why it’s important to keep your student up to date on their vaccines.

“The idea of the clinics was to be able to offer the shots in an area where it’s walkable, it’s close to every community in Marion County. We’re really trying to do some outreach and get out in the communities. It’s important to utilize the clinics because it can protect the community, your schools and your children,” said Whittaker.

The mobile clinic is scheduled to attend Monongah Middle School on Aug. 8, Rivesville Elementary School on Aug. 10, Barrackville Middle School on Aug. 15 and North Marion High School on Aug. 17, each day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the mobile clinic or what the Marion County Health Department can provide for you, visit its website.