Marion County Health Department holds vaccine clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department continued its efforts to get people vaccinated.

This weeks clinic was held at the Fairmont National Guard Armory. Residents who wanted the vaccine, drove through in a line to get their first or second doses.

“At the end of the day, it’s an individual decision whether you want to be vaccinated or not,” Lloyd White, Marion County Health Department Administrator said. “I’m convinced that it’s a safe vaccine and I would hope that everybody would really and truly consider the cost, consider the benefits and get the vaccine.”

This was the first time the clinic went mobile. Officials said they’ve been seeing less people come out to get vaccinated, but they hope their mobile clinics will help encourage people to get it.

“I think our vaccinations rates in West Virginia have been pretty good,” White said. “I think we have a good plan to vaccinate our population. The vaccine’s readily available, so there’s no reason why anyone who wants the vaccine cant get it, and cant get it relatively easy.”

White said they’re thinking about closing down their larger clinics. Instead, the clinics will be smaller and completely mobile, so they can go directly to the people who want a vaccine.

You can register for your covid-19 vaccine on the Marion County Health Departments website.