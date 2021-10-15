Marion County Health Department opens new vaccine clinic building

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department opened a new vaccine clinic building in Fairmont.

Sign outside of new Marion County Health Department Covid-19 vaccine clinic

Officials with the health department said they have plenty of vaccines and can do primary, second and booster shots at the new location.

Patients are strongly encouraged to preregister on the website here, rather than walking in.

One vaccinator can do one vaccine every three minutes. The clinic strives to have six vaccinators on hand at a time.

Patients must meet the criteria to be eligible for the booster shot which is being 65 or older, 18 or older and immunocompromised or 18 and older and someone who is frequently exposed to people with Covid-19.

“So, they have to go online through the website again that WVU has provided it the greater Marion County website to be found on Marionlhdwv.org,” Meagan Payne, Director of nursing said. “It’s the first link right under Covid-19 resources and once they go through those, it’s already built into that system another great shout out to WVU.”

Some experienced adverse effects after their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Payne said it’s based on the individual on whether that will happen again after the third shot.

The Marion County Health Department will continue to use the parking lot next to the building to test for Covid-19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. Once the weather gets colder, they will move testing inside the building.

Marion County Health Department Covid-19 vaccine clinic new building on Locust Avenue in Fairmont

The new building is on Locust Avenue in the lower parking lot of the WVU Medicine Fairmont Regional hospital. White said the facility was made available through WVU and thanked Albert Wright, WVU Medicine’s CEO for his help.

“We just simply couldn’t do what we’re going without their generosity,” White said. “They’ve been fantastic to work with from day one and it’s because their generosity, their commitment to total patient care is why were in this location today.”

White added the whole goal of the new location is to make getting the vaccine easier.