Marion County Health Department takes COVID-19 vaccine on the road with mobile clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont High School hosted its “Wednesday Night Lights” as a kickoff to the new school year and the fall sports season.

On hand at the event was the Marion County Health Department to administer the FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Health department officials said it is vitally important to keep social distancing, sanitize, wear a mask, and receive the vaccine to help combat COVID-19.

“When we have the ability to go out to a large gatherings, we do so with the hopes that the folks who attend these gatherings are also seeking the vaccine. We try and make it easy, so if they want the vaccine while we’re here, that’s why we’re here is to make sure anybody who wants it, it’s available to them,” said Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department.

The Marion County Healt Department is trying to vaccinate as many people by going on the road.

“I am really concerned with the delta variant because it is so much more easily transmitted. And, so far, the data that we have seen is the symptoms are more severe, greater chance of hospitalization, greater chance of death,” White said. “I am really concerned, not only about the delta variant, but at some point, in time, we are probably going to have a variant that is vaccine resistant. That is going to be a scary time. So, please, we encourage everybody to get the vaccine. It’s the best way to prevent any future variants.”

Statewide, and even nationally, local health departments are seeing an uptick in positive cases, and Marion County has had three deaths in the last week. All of the COVID-19 vaccines offered by the Marion County Health Department are free.