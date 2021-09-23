Marion County Health Department to open a new covid vaccine clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department plans to open a new covid vaccine clinic location.

The mobile unit that the health department has been using for vaccinations (WBOY image)

Officials with the department said that when the weather starts to get colder, they will move into a building on Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

The clinic will be a total vaccine clinic where people can get Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. They will be offering first, second and booster shots that have been approved by the FDA.

Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said the new location has a lot of parking and will allow them to do a minimum of 6 vaccines at a time.

“We think it’s a good location,” White said. “Our whole goal is to make sure that we make it easy for folks to get the vaccine if they so choose and again were just begging and pleading people, please get the vaccine.”

White especially thanked WVU Medicine for letting them use the building for their clinic.

Currently, the health department offers covid testing on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 3 in a parking lot on Locust Avenue. They also offer covid vaccines at their health department on 2nd street in Fairmont.

Covid testing site in Locust Avenue parking lot

The department has kept busy at the covid testing site. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 they tested 134 people. On Thursday, Sept. 16 they tested 106 people. White said he likes people coming out to get tested because that tells them where they are in the community in terms of the disease.

“I’m absolutely worried because we’re seeing tremendous amount of cases,” White said. “Obviously, when we see additional cases, we see additional deaths, and we had three deaths reported just Monday. So, yes I’m absolutely worried that we’re going to have cases and unfortunately we’re going to lose people that I think we could prevent.”