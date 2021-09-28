Marion County Health Dept. to share electronic health system with WVU Medicine

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Health Department will be getting a new EPIC electronic health system from WVU Medicine.

WVU Medicine currently uses the system called “EPIC” that, when shared, will allow WVU Medicine doctors at any hospital to see tests and results that their patience gets at the Marion County Health Department. Without the system, it’s up to the patient to share information with their physician.

Marion County Health Department Administrator, Lloyd White said they’ve been looking to get a system like this for about a year and thanked WVU Medicine and their CEO, Albert Wright.

“I think it will give everyone the opportunity to do a high-level patient care, and then there’ll be new records that we’ll be seeing within that system, so I think it’s a win, win situation for everyone,” White said.

The system will add some ease and transparency with covid vaccines and testing.

“We want the patients to be able to get the vaccine when they want it, where they want it and try to make it easy to get that, but the real key is continuity of care,” White said. “Once you’re in that system and something is charted then, if you forget to tell your physician something that may be critical, it will be logged.”

White said they expect to start using the EPIC system in January.