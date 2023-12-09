FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Historical Society Museum was getting into the holiday spirit as they hosted an open house during the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

The museum was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the open house, members of the community were welcome to enjoy refreshments, socialize and take free tours. There was also live entertainment, and the gift shop was open for Christmas shopping.

Dora Kay Grubb, Marion County Historical Society President, said, “I really wish people would consider coming in and having seen what we have, because we have, what we have here are books that were written about or for people here in West Virginia and also the glassware is hand blown glassware from West Virginia and we would like to see the people buying here.”

If you missed Saturday’s open house, no need to worry you can still tour the museum Monday through Friday anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.