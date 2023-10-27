FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Historical Society Museum is helping Marion County get into the Halloween Spirit.

On Friday and Saturday, the museum will be hosting a Halloween Jail Tour which will include ghost stories of Marion County and tours of the Jail. Members of the historical society hope people attend their event to learn about the rich history that surrounds the county.

“I hope it would make people realize that there is a lot of wonderful history that’s involved with our town here. That we’re not just a sleepy little metropolis, where nothing has ever happened,” David Tucker, Historian Tour Guide, said.

The museum will also have a program for children that will run from 5 to 6 p.m. and adults are welcome to the tours which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.