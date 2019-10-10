Marion County Historical Society receives Purple Heart of county veteran

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Historical Society has become the home of a Purple Heart.

The medal was awarded to Private Richard Earl Gregor, a Farmington native, after he was killed in action at Okinawa in 1945.

Gregor’s medal was returned to an organization called Purple Hearts Reunited, which tries to reunite medals with their owners or families.

Since Gregor had no living family, it asked the society to give the Purple Heart a “Home of Honor.”

“To keep history alive, to keep telling their story, because history’s not told enough these days. So for me, just to keep history alive’s just an honor,” said Captain Jessica Jaggars, operations director for the organization and an active officer in the Vermont Army National Guard.



Gregor was also awarded a Bronze Star, which has yet to be found.