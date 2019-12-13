Marion County Hope Inc. received generous donation from Project Beloved

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Hope Inc. in Marion County is a non profit that shelters and provides supportive services to victims and the families of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

Project Beloved is also a non profit that began from the horrible loss of Molly Jane in 2017. Her family started the organization in the hopes to help other victims find their voice before its too late.

“There were three rapes prior to Molly’s by the same suspect and he was not in custody because it was difficult for these women. Two of them actually decided not to press charges,” said Molly’s God Mother, Martha Mitchell.

Martha Mitchell has been with the organization from the begining, with the goal of helping these men and women who become victims of these crimes feel comfortable enough to change the conversation.

Project Beloved collects donations and put together “Beloved Bundles” which are back packs full of t-shirts, pants, hygiene kits, flip flops, journals, stress balls and other items one may need to help with the physical necessaries and emotional ones.

“The contents of these kits are amazing. Not only do they donate clothing for the change of outfits, but they also included a journal the stress ball, a hygiene kit,” said Ashley Umstot, the sexual assault advocate for the Marion County Hope Inc. “Not only are we taking care of their physical and immediate needs, but were also providing a little bit of that early on emotional support.”

Project Beloved donated 54 backpacks on Friday. Sizes ranged from small to extra large, and 50 back packs were for women and four were for men. They have also delivered back packs to agencies across eight different states in the country.

Anyone who is interested in back packs, visit their website for more information.