Marion county hosts commission meeting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Commission met this morning to discuss funding, local economic developments, community services and issues.

Community members were able to voice opinions on issues they noticed in the county such as sewing and other stray animal problems.

Also community leaders, and small business owners were able to discuss their struggles and success. They also updated the commission on organized events coming up in the next couple weeks in regards to fundraising, and other community events.

Along with discussing community developments, they were persented with an award from the Make-a-Wish foundation for granting a young boy with his dream trip to Disney World.

The next meeting will be held on Novembers 20.