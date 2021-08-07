Marion County hosts geocachers from all over East Coast

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Calling all geocachers! The Convention and Visitors Bureau of Marion County hosted nearly 100 geocachers from all over the East Coast for a special geocaching adventure.

Many attendees brought along their furry companion for the trip.

Marion County unveiled its geocache trail in June 2020 with ten caches throughout the county. In anticipation of the event on Saturday, the county added five more caches for people to find.

If a geocacher returned with at least 14 of the 15 caches along the trail, they could get a commemorative token from the county for the event.

“We are really trying to highlight different areas and different businesses that people might not otherwise visit,” said Leisha Elliot, the executive director at the visitor center. “So, it’s pretty exciting to bring people into Marion County.”

While the event was a one-time-only event, for now, the geocache trail is open year-round for anyone who wants to search for caches.