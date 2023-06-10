FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After almost a full year of construction, the Marion County Humane Society has opened its doors for the community to see its new shelter.

Nearly 200 people stopped by on Saturday to take a tour of the long-awaited animal shelter the community helped fundraise for. Located at 2731 Locust Avenue in Fairmont, the new facility sits alone alongside the road, with plenty of space for its furry live-ins.

A peak inside the main lobby

A few of the new additions include five open cat rooms, four with fenced in outdoor areas. The remaining cat space is an isolation or treatment room for sick cats, which contains a switch for negative airflow that will push air out of the building, rather than circulate it throughout the facility, to keep the animals safe and healthy.

Dog kennel area

Although this shelter sits the same amount of dog kennels, they are a lot bigger and feature comfier beds. There is also a great deal of veterinarian-grade hardware as well as a grooming room to help aid animals in need.

The new animal shelter also features a few cat and dog themed adoption rooms for potential adopters to spend some alone time with an animal before they make their decision. The room’s decorations were donated by volunteers who helped assemble the layout, making those spaces as cozy and home-like as possible.

Dog adoption room Cat adoption room

12 News spoke with Donna Long, Marion County Humane Society’s president, about the importance of involving the community with the new facility.

“We want people to support us, of course, but they already support us. This wouldn’t be possible without our community, and we know that. Our community steps up every time we ask for help, so this is Marion County’s facility,” Long said.

The new shelter is currently waiting for a water pump for its sprinkler system before it moves in the animals, which it expects within a month.

Marion County Humane Society is still fundraising for the building and is halfway toward its goal of two million dollars. A few upcoming fundraising events include a poker run in August, an elimination dinner in September and holiday bingo in December.